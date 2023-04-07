New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson won’t see game action until at least the first round of the NBA playoffs, team executive vice president David Griffin confirmed on Friday.

Griffin said the Pelicans wouldn’t be in a position to get the big man 5-on-5 work prior to play-in games, meaning a first round return would be the best possible outcome for the 22-year-old.

“Based on today, our best possible outcome if everything lined up perfectly maybe you’re in a position to practice prior to a 1st round or during a 1st round,” Griffin explained, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

“It’s really hard. We may never get to that point either. If it’s not a situation where all those things align and he feels the way he needs to feel, then we’re not gonna let him go to the next phase.”

It’s certainly a disappointing update, as it looks like Williamson probably won’t see the court unless the Pelicans make it to the second round of the playoffs. When asked when he may be cleared for 5-on-5 work, Griffin provided another disappointing answer.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think it’s a matter of all the objective metrics we can have on where he is at and how he feels lining up. And to this point they haven’t,” Griffin told Lopez. “When he feels like him, he’ll tell us he’s ready for the next phase. And to this stage he hasn’t felt like that.”

The New Orleans Pelicans are battling for the No. 6 seed and a guaranteed spot in the first round, but the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are all also fighting to stay out of the Play-In Tournament.

Still, the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds are still up for grabs with two games left in the regular season.

New Orleans will probably have to win two tough games against the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves, and get some help, in order to avoid the tournament.

And they’ll have to continue to do it without Zion Williamson.