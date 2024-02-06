Pelicans star Zion Williamson is sending not-so-subtle signals to the fan base on social media.

Mardi Gras and the NBA's Trade Deadline are creeping up quickly, with Valentine's Day just around the corner. Unfounded rumors get thrown around more than beads but even a hint of being on the trade block can spark the end of a complex relationship. Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans need not worry about any smoke coming from the national media. Zion Williamson is sending signals that the two-time NBA All-Star is signed up for the long haul in the Crescent City.

Williamson's free throw shooting has been wayward, granted. However, he has consistently expressed a love for the Big Easy when addressing any rumors or fan concerns about bolting for a bigger market when possible. He has grown up here in a way, battled adversities here, became a father, and most importantly basketball-wise, signed a full five-year deal to stay in New Orleans. Williamson's extra work is getting noticed on the court, but some fans need a bit more after years of injury woes.

Actions speak louder than words, as the saying goes. Proclamations at controlled press conferences only go so far with some fans. Well, Williamson has been reaching out in a new way after the Pelicans' most recent victories. Announcers Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels have highlighted a local anthem after wins, but Williamson is touching hearts by, well, clicking one, via retroPels on X (formerly Twitter).

Pelicans star Zion Williamson sending a message?

Williamson has been far more active on X this season. The 23-year-old is reposting things from the team's account and Larry Nance Jr.'s game recaps. And he is clicking the heart on the Pelicans' unofficial anthem, usually before some fans have left the arena. It's a small gesture going a long way judging by the comment section and gossip in the Smoothie King Center.

The timing could not be better, and might not be a coincidence. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out Williamson on January 10, saying 2019's first overall pick did not want to be in New Orleans. The streak of liking the anthem started that night.

The only downside is the Pelicans are 7-6 since Williamson started going out of the way to celebrate with the fans. All six of those losses were against title contenders though, with four on the road. Thankfully, almost half of their remaining 32 games come against potential lottery teams. The Pelicans have the 10th easiest schedule remaining, so the anthem will most definitely get more attention before the postseason begins.