Zion Williamson was spotted doing extra work in a near-empty gym before the Pelicans host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.

The New Orleans Pelicans have 11 games left on the schedule before the NBA All-Star break and that slate is no cakewalk. First is a visit from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then the Pelicans have eight road games over 17 days with a home date with the Toronto Raptors right in the middle. Willie Green's squad finishes up with a visit from the Washington Wizards. If Zion Williamson wants to make an All-Star statement, there is no better time than the next three weeks.

That's why Williamson was putting in some extra work well after practice Friday. The gym was practically cleared out, but the 23-year-old was going back for another rep at an elbow jumper.

Green addressed New Orleans' weakness last week, including the Pelicans' propensity to play with less energy in second halves. The third-year coach also ran down a few reasons why Williamson will be operating more with the ball in his hands to start the game's first five minutes.

“We liked what we saw (against the Utah Jazz). We like the ball in his hands, especially early. Then as the game progresses, he usually comes out and then the ball goes to (Brandon Ingram) a bit more. We are still figuring out our team…after watching film and seeing what is best for our group. It seems to be working so far.”

Pelicans, Zion Williamson make NBA All-Star adjustments

That tactical tweak has led to a flattering Williamson stat going viral a few times a week. Friday's stat looked a Williamson's passing and the team's new trend of taking more than 40 threes per game. Teammates getting a pass from Point Zion are shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc this season. That's the best rate in the entire league.

Green is more focused on fine-tuning the offense around the team's All-Stars.

“The buy-in from our players is extremely important, which they are doing,” shared Green. “For us as a coaching staff, it's making sure we continue to evaluate where we are as a team and point out what's most important. Our guards' rebounding is important so that we can get out and play a little faster.

Our spacing, our ability to attack the paint, and kick out for threes. We definitely want to shoot more threes because we shoot it at a good percentage. I think those are some of the factors that are tying into the reason our offense has taken off. That and, you know, we're healthy.”

The early season priority was to let everyone share the offensive burdens but now there is a clear hierarchy, per Green.

“For us, the key is trying to balance (the offense),” said Green. “We are trying to go more (Williamson) early. More (Ingram) after the first five minutes. We will continue to look at it. If it works, we will stick with it. If it doesn't, we will continue to adjust.”

The opposing defense will be scrambling to make adjustments, especially once the Big 3 get more playing time with sharpshooters Trey Murphy III and Jordan Hawkins. That duo, McCollum, and Ingram will be tasked with finishing off possessions while Williamson attracts most of the attention.

“He attracts the whole defense, coaches, everybody so it's a beautiful thing to see. We get time to shoot open shots and it's really paying off so I love it…I think they sleep on him nationally. Zion is an amazing player,” said a dressed-out Naji Marshall. “Kinda seeing what he is doing this season, he just has so many aspects to his game. They take the paint away, he shares with his team. Every year he gets better and better. He definitely slept on.”

Green agreed, detailing the side effects of letting Williamson set the offensive table to start games.

“Putting the ball in (Williamson's) hands early allows (CJ McCollum), (Ingram), and (Herb Jones) to feed off his gravity,” Green explained. “He does a great job at finding teammates. Zion and Brandon both. He can also get to the basket and the free throw line.”

Williamson was last seen with a shoulder on the backboard during a big slam dunk. His fitness levels are off the charts and the Pelicans are surging up the standings. If the Duke alum can lead the Pelicans to a handful of wins over the next three weeks he should be a league choice to make a third NBA All-Star Game.

If not, no worries. Williamson's work in empty gyms is starting to be undeniable, and his more well-rounded game will be showcased in the NBA Playoffs soon enough.