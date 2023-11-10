The New Orleans Pelicans got a promising update regarding star power forward Zion Williamson on the latest injury report.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have battled through and up and down start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Although New Orleans came out strong out of the gates, the Pelicans have now dropped three games in a row, including their most recent contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which Williamson missed due to personal reasons, reportedly regarding the birth of his child, per TMZ.

Now, the Pelicans have received some good news ahead of their upcoming matchup with the Houston Rockets, as Williamson has now been designated as questionable for the contest, once again due to personal reasons.

Zion Williamson has looked to be in perhaps the best condition of his entire career in the games that he's played so far in 2023-24. Although his weight might not quite be all the way down to where Pelicans fans would hope, it's had little impact on his mobility or explosive ability to get to the rim, which consistently puts opposing defenses in the pressure cooker.

New Orleans is hoping that with a healthy Williamson in the fray, they will be able to scale the ranks of a vaunted Western Conference playoff picture and establish themselves as a true powerhouse to be reckoned with. As has been the case throughout each of the last several years, the Pelicans' chances to turn that vision into fruition largely rise and fall on Williamson's health.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans and Rockets are slated to tip off on November 10 at 8:00 PM ET from the Toyota Center in Houston.