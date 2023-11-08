The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson against the Timberwolves on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

The Nrleans Pelicans have gotten off to a 4-3 start to the 2023-2024 NBA season but are entering Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves coming off back-to-back losses. Now, their chances took a hit with Zion Williamson set to miss the game due to personal reasons, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

‘Zion Williamson (personal reasons) is out for tonight's game vs Minnesota, per the Pelicans'

Williamson has gotten off to a strong start this season, averaging 21.8 PPG with 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in six games. He sat out the game against the Detroit Pistons due to rest, and he had 20 points with 10 boards and nine assists in the loss to the Denver Nuggets last time out.

It's quite a surprise with Zion being out for the game against the Timberwolves on the road. In the game against the Pistons, it was Matt Ryan who stepped up and was inserted into the starting lineup, and he finished the game with 20 points and six three-pointers in the 125-116 win.

Herb Jones, who was questionable on Tuesday, was off the Pelicans official injury report on Wednesday morning, so that's a good sign for the team.

The Pelicans will try to win the game without their best player due to personal reasons, and they next play the Houston Rockets on the road on Friday before returning home for two straight games against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a six-game homestand, so it will be worth monitoring the status of Zion leading up to the weekend.