The Pelicans are aiming to be physical with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs even if two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has to sit out.

The New Orleans Pelicans can win the season series over Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs but the game is just window dressing for the main attractions. Unfortunately, hoops fans might not get to see a second round of Zion Williamson versus Wembanyama. After yesterday's practice, head coach Willie Green shared that the 2019 NBA Draft's top pick might not be available.

“(Williamson and Herb Jones) got on the floor today, did some movement, and went through practice,” Green shared. “They're feeling better but I'm sure tomorrow we'll get an update. It'll probably be more of a game-time decision.”

The physical game plan remains the same, however. The visitors are looking to stifle 2023's top pick and Green's inconsistent yet predictable Pelicans are going back to the basics before the NBA All-Star break. A focus on fundamentals and setting the tone early worked against the Houston Rockets. New Orleans is hoping for the same result in San Antonio.

Pelicans setting tone, shoring up paint protection

Green credited the team's defensive length for the latest win and plans to use it to slow down Wembanyama once more.

“We set the tone with our physicality. we protected the paint, we contested all of their shots, and the biggest part of it was finishing the possession with rebounds. We definitely dominated the boards which is key for us,” explained Green. “We're blessed with size on the perimeter, and really throughout our team. We've got guys that have size, strength, just lengthy good defenders. It allows us to be a really good defensive team.”

Green wants to build on that foundation and beating teams you're supposed to beat, like the Spurs, is another key to becoming a respected contender. The Pelicans have blown 16 double-digit leads this season though, mainly due to lethargic second-half starts and clutch-minute meltdowns. Staying true to defensive principles like defending the three-point line would go a long way to nipping those issues in the bud. The Pelicans' third-year head coach says it is an inside-out process.

“I think it starts with protecting the paint. Once you can protect the paint it allows you to contest every shot. That's the biggest concept to keeping an opponent's three-point field goal percentage down,” detailed Green. “If they can't get to the hole, now I can get out and contest every shot. Once they start getting into your paint, getting into the teeth of your defense, everybody is collapsing. Now they've got kick-out threes and those are hard to get to.”

Kick-outs by Wembanyama are bound to happen. Kick-outs to Wembanyama can be lethal, as his shot is unblockable. The Frenchman is only making three-point attempts about 30% of the time, but the Pelicans always seem to be on the wrong end of fluky hot streaks. Closeouts are also dangerous because Wembanyama is always one dribble away from the rim.

Upsets are more likely to happen when opponents get hot from behind the three-point arc. If the game is close in crunch time, Gregg Popovich can further tilt the scales towards the Spurs with some Hall of Fame caliber in-game adjustments. Still, Green has no excuses even if Williamson and Jones have to sit out. The Pelicans have a huge talent advantage so this game should not come down to the last five minutes. New Orleans already banked 15-point and 36-point victories back in December after all.

Zion vs. Wembanyama Round 2 not until next season?

Zion Williamson versus Victor Wembanyama Round 2 might have to wait until next year if Zion is out tonight. Wembanyama sat out during a visit to New Orleans on December 1. Both Williamson and Wembanyama had impressive games in San Antonio a week before Christmas but their paths may not cross again until next November.

The fourth Spurs/Pelicans matchup comes during the last week of the season. Lottery teams have usually shut down their stars by then, and Wembanyama's eye will be on playing for the French National Team. The Pelicans could also be resting the starters if their playoff seed is locked up.

Unfortunately, those are things fans gripe about. The Pelicans will take any luck it can get after suffering through a decade of injuries and setbacks. Green's job is to find a way into a top-six seed. The Pelicans need a few wins strung together to climb above the NBA Play-In Tournament cutoff line and shed their ‘pretender' status. Getting a gimmie game at the end of the schedule against a Spurs team not playing their best players is a blessing in disguise.