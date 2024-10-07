NBA preseason action is tipping off around the world during the first week of October. Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with crippling injuries already. Head coach Willie Green's starting lineup decisions got a little easier with Trey Murphy III on the shelf to start the season but the first five up is still a delicate decision. That's why the first game of the preseason is all about role adjustments and injury prevention.

Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram will have their names called by the Smoothie King Center's MC during starting lineup introductions every game they are available. NBA All-Defense First-Tea fan favorite Herb Jones is a near lock to join the three All-Stars. CJ McCollum, Murphy III, and Daniel Theis are the mystery men regarding the first five on the floor.

The Pelicans have approached McCollum about becoming the league's best-paid sixth man but the 33-year-old is not volunteering to sit out the opening eight minutes of every contest. With that said look for McCollum to get the call during the preseason opener versus the visiting Orlando Magic (Oct. 7, 12:30p CST).

Theis will understand and Green can avoid any ego-bruising benching narratives for the NBPA President. Theis should be more worried about Trey Jemision, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic eating into the available big-man minutes. The eventual starters are expected to play around 20 minutes against the Magic. The Pelicans' injury report does not need to get any longer due to unneeded risks after all.

Pelicans putting games onto open airways

The Pelicans injury report is public but that was not the biggest season-affecting news in the last week of the offseason. New Orleans executives announced the launching of the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment network, which will allow Pelicans fans to watch the team using over-the-air antenna options.