The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the 2024-25 NBA season. They also have a lot of the same problems as last year's squad, both good and bad. Bench depth that makes other contenders envious is a positive. A lack of shooting and rebounding around Zion Williamson in the starting lineup is more of a worry going into the season. The acquisition of Dejounte Murray also caused a math problem with the starting lineup, which could use a bulked-up Trey Murphy III to solve both of those on-court weaknesses.

The presumed odd man out, CJ McCollum, will probably never get that All-Star Game appearance next to his name. The NBPA President can expect a few more shots to chase down an NBA Finals spot with the Pelicans though. That's why the 33-year-old is willing to put ego aside if that is what head coach Willie Green wants to do.

“I'm not going to volunteer (to come off the bench), but if that’s what the coach wants to do, that’s what he wants to do,” allowed McCollum. “The biggest thing for us is to play the game at a high level. I don’t get paid to coach. I get paid to go out and do what I’m told. That’s the mindset coming into this season. I’ve been a quality player for a long time and will continue to be that.”

McCollum will be fighting to keep the 631 consecutive games started streak alive during the Pelicans training camp though. Trey Murphy III and Daniel Theis are going to have to take that starting spot, which will be in flux all season according to McCollum.

“At the end of the day, if it’s about winning, that’s what’s important,” McCollum explained. “I don’t know that we have a set (starting) lineup. Things are probably going to change throughout the year, to be honest, depending on matchups, who we play, and injuries. There are so many things that go into a season that allow it to change and unfold. At the end of the day, we have a lot of good players, and the best players are going to play.”

Pelicans core four seems set

Willie Green will likely not get too creative with the Pelicans starting lineup. Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram leaked hints already. Dejounte Murray is locked in as the starting point guard. Williamson and Ingram will be the All-Stars on the wing and low block. Herb Jones, Murphy III, McCollum, and Theis are fighting for the last two spots.

Jones, a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate, is one of Green's favorite players. Green shocked EVP David Green with the call to start the second-round rookie years ago. Jones has been impossible to remove from the Pelicans starting lineup since becoming a fan-favorite and NBA First-Team All-Defense honoree.

That leaves McCollum and Murphy III trying to convince Green to go small on most occasions. Theis, who can stretch the floor more than Jonas Valanciunas, will be trying to show the value of traditional rebounding strength throughout the Pelicans' preseason. McCollum (239-557) made 70 more threes than Murphy III (169-445) at a slightly higher clip (42.9% to 38%).

Murphy III knocked off the rust of a meniscus injury pretty quickly, but those first few weeks affected the numbers. Sure, McCollum had his knocks too but the younger sharpshooter is 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds of muscle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard might have to become a second line leader for the betterment of the Pelicans. Green is going to need the length, size, and rebounding Murphy III brings to start games against most Western Conference foes.