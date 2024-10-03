The New Orleans Pelicans are ramping up for the season in training camp, but they were dealt an injury to one of their key players, Trey Murphy III.

“The Pelicans announced today that forward Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain. An MRI taken today confirmed the injury, which occurred during yesterday evening’s practice. He will be re-examined in approximately three weeks,” the Pelcicans posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The regular season starts in three weeks, which means that it's possible that Murphy misses the opener, depending on how fast he recovers, and if the Pelicans want to bring him on slowly with a hamstring injury.

Trey Murphy III looking to have a contract season for Pelicans

Trey Murphy III had a solid season for the Pelicans last year, and despite getting knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, he believed they had a good season as a team overall. Murphy could sign a contract extension with the Pelicans soon, but he's mentioned that he just wants to play basketball. At the same time, he hopes that they're able to come to an agreement when the time comes.

”Obviously, we're going to try to do what's best for me and the Pelicans. I hope we can get something done but at the end of the day, it's not about money. I want to play basketball…,” Murphy said. “I'm not going to act like it's not about the money at all, that would be stupid of me. It's a chance to have generational wealth and do things for my family that I haven't been able to. So obviously it means a lot, but I'm not going to be super money-hungry to the point where I think I'm being selfish. Let me say that.”