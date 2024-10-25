Penguins make pivotal Tristan Jarry move amid early season struggles

The Pittsburgh Penguins have once again started the season slowly, with subpar defensive play and goaltending being key factors in their struggles. And due to the inconsistent performances of goaltender Tristan Jarry, the team has announced a new move aimed at helping him regain his form.
The Penguins have announced that Jarry has been sent home to Pittsburgh where he'll be working with Jon Elkin, the club's director of goaltending. According to head coach Mike Sullivan, it's just part of the process needed to get Jarry's game back in order, via ESPN.
“It's just part of the process we've put in place in here over the next little while to help Tristan get to his very best,” Sullivan said.
“The first couple of starts that he's had haven't been his best,” Sullivan said. “I'm probably stating the obvious when I say that. But it's our responsibility to help players through some of the struggles they inevitably go through in this league, and Tristan is no different.”
The Penguins, who have lost two straight, are now relying on the tandem of Alex Nedjelkovic and first-year goalie Joel Blomqvist in Jarry's absence.
“This is just a process that we've put in place,” Sullivan said. “We spoke to Tristan about it. He's bought into it, and we'll go from there.”
The Penguins will next hit the ice against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Alberta; the opening faceoff is scheduled for just after 9:00 PM EST.
Tristan Jarry is in the second of a five-year contract with the Penguins
Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas announced the polarizing contract ahead of last season, which had fans divided considering Jarry's performance as the starter. Including this season, he has four years remaining on the deal with an AAV of $5,375,000.
Through two games this season, Tristan Jarry has posted disappointing numbers, with a 5.47 goals-against average and a .836 save percentage. Last season, Jarry was replaced as the starter by Alex Nedeljkovic down the stretch, as the Penguins made a late push for one of the final Wild Card playoff spots.