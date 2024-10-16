The Pittsburgh Penguins made a late charge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. And they did so without their primary goaltender. Tristan Jarry played just one of the team's final 13 games in 2023-24. Alex Nedeljkovic impressed during the late playoff push at the end of the season. Now, though, Nedeljkovic is hurt, leaving Jarry and Joel Blomqvist as the options in goal.

Jarry hopes to prove he can shoulder the responsibilities of being the first-choice goaltender. Through two games, though, it's been a mixed bag. The veteran goaltender lost to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-0. However, he did win his most recent outing, a 6-3 victory on the road against the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the mixed results, what is crystal clear is that Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is keeping the faith in his goalie.

“We all believe in Tristan,” Sullivan said, via NHL.com. “He’s a quality NHL goaltender. We think there’s another level to his game. The expectations are high, so we’re going to push him to be at his very best… Jars is a proud guy. He’s a competitive guy. He’s a quality goalie. I think he has a certain mindset that he wants to come in and he wants to prove that he’s the quality goalie that we all expect him to be. And that will play itself out in due time.”

Penguins throw support behind Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry has spent his entire career with the Penguins to this point. And he has shown the ability to provide solid goaltending in the past. As he attempts to bounce back, he isn't doing this alone. He has the support of his teammates, as Mike Sullivan alluded to.

“You want the best for him, you want him to do well and succeed. For me, as a competitor, it just pushes me to do well and to try to outdo him a little bit but in a competitive way so that we're just pushing each other. I thought we had that good relationship last year. It's picked up right where we've left off,” Nedeljkovic said, via NHL.com.

When Nedeljkovic returns, it's unclear how the situation in goal will unfold. Blomqvist has played well in the two starts he made. And Jarry is working to prove himself after stumbling last year. It's a competitive room at this point in time. And it's certainly an interesting position for each player to find themselves in.

Mike Sullivan is turning to Tristan Jarry again in the team's next game. The Penguins are taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. A good performance from Jarry should go a long way toward re-establishing him as the first-choice goaltender in Pittsburgh.