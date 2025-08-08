The biggest surprise from the Panthers‘ first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season is the precarious positioning of rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who, despite being a standout in training camp, finds himself listed as the seventh wide receiver, an unexpectedly low spot that puts his roster chances in question. Given the usual NFL roster constraints where teams often carry only six wide receivers, Horn’s placement is a significant surprise considering his strong camp performances and high praise from teammates.

Jimmy Horn Jr.’s Unexpected Fall on the Depth Chart

Jimmy Horn Jr. entered the Panthers’ 2025 offseason and training camp as a rising offensive weapon, noted for his blazing speed and ability to create separation from defenders. Coaches and teammates, including defensive standout Jaycee Horn, have spoken highly of Horn Jr.'s impact in practice, highlighting his differentiator as a deep threat and a dynamic playmaker. Despite these early indicators, the team’s initial depth chart places him behind veteran receivers such as Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow, and David Moore, along with several other wideouts.

Damn: Jimmy Horn Jr. is listed as WR7 on Carolina's first unofficial depth chart. Horn is a fan favorite and has been doing it all for the Panthers, showing up as the 5th option at both punt and kick returner, while working with the third-team offense. Everyone loves him in the… pic.twitter.com/ruBcjlNN4w — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 7, 2025

Being seventh on the depth chart is a challenging position for a player hoping to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Most NFL teams typically limit the number of wide receivers to six, meaning Horn Jr. is effectively on the bubble and could be cut or relegated to the practice squad unless circumstances change. The Panthers’ decision could reflect a cautious approach, preferring experienced receivers early on or possibly concerns about Horn Jr.'s consistency or route-running refinement despite his speed advantage. It might also be a reflection of the crowded receiver room and the Panthers’ evaluation that other players currently offer more reliable contributions on offense and special teams.

Though Horn Jr. has taken reps as a returner in practice, he is notably absent from the Panthers’ official returner designations on the depth chart, limiting his special teams value—a common way for bubble players to solidify roster spots. This lack of a defined role beyond wide receiver further complicates his status. Horn Jr.’s long-term trajectory likely depends on his ability to refine his all-around game and carve out a niche role, but this initial depth chart position is a sobering reality check for the rookie standout.

Other Key Notes from the Panthers’ 2025 Depth Chart

Aside from Horn Jr.’s surprising depth chart placement, much of the Panthers' roster shows expected continuity and pragmatic roster decisions. Bryce Young remains the starting quarterback, with Andy Dalton and Jack Plummer providing depth. The running back group features Chuba Hubbard as the starter with Rico Dowdle as backup, and rookie Trevor Etienne beginning at the No. 3 spot, signaling confidence in his development and potential to contribute.

Panthers’ first unofficial depth chart: No big surprises. pic.twitter.com/ePGYBzm05K — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2025

At wide receiver, the starters are Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette, a mix of youth and veteran experience aimed at balancing game-breaking speed with reliable hands. Hunter Renfrow and David Moore hold valuable backup roles, emphasizing the team’s preference for seasoned route runners who have proven consistency. The wide receiver room seems crowded, which partly explains Horn Jr.'s difficult standing.

On defense, the depth chart shows established starters but also competitive battles for playing time, especially in the linebacker and secondary groups. Notably, undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott, despite strong offseason and camp performances, was listed low on the linebacker depth chart, highlighting the Panthers’ competitive and merit-based approach to roster roles.

The special teams roles currently center around players like Raheem Blackshear handling kick and punt returns, again leaving fewer special teams opportunities for players like Horn Jr. to boost their value to the team.

The Carolina Panthers’ first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season delivers one key surprise: Jimmy Horn Jr.’s low ranking among wide receivers despite his offseason promise and on-field speed. This placement underscores the competitive nature of the Panthers’ roster and the difficult path rookies face breaking into established lineups. Fans and analysts will keep close tabs on whether Horn Jr. can rise up the depth chart with preseason performances or if other opportunities arise to showcase his unique talents. Meanwhile, the rest of the depth chart largely confirms expectations as the Panthers prepare for what promises to be a pivotal NFL season.