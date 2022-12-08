By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career, Kris Letang was miraculously seen donning a full contact jersey at Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice on Thursday morning.

Letang returned to the ice for morning skate earlier this week, a move many in the hockey world equated to the 35-year-old simply staying in game shape, rather than actually ramping up for game action. But the fact he’s shed the non-contact sweater in a span of two days implies considerable optimism he could potentially play Friday night against Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres.

Here’s Kris Letang practicing with the team 10 days after his stroke. Incredible. https://t.co/SuRLadC6ltpic.twitter.com/wNZxtMrwkI — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) December 8, 2022

If Letang does suit up for the Penguins’ contest in western New York, it will be a stunning return to action for the three-time Stanley Cup champion. A week ago, it was unclear if he would ever play professional hockey again.

Letang had his first stroke in 2014, when the defensemen learned he had a small hole in his heart. That cost him two months of the season.

“I hope that by making my condition public, I can help other people by encouraging them to seek medical help if they experience some of the symptoms associated with a stroke — regardless of their age or general health,” Letang said at the time.

Letang has been working out and skating on his own since at least Saturday, with the team stating last week his condition “is not believed to be career-threatening.”

The veteran leads the Penguins in time on ice at 23:54, while adding 12 points in 21 contests.

His return would be an enormous boost to the Penguins’ blue line, but also a positive development for concerned fans across the hockey world who wondered if they had seen the last of Letang in the National Hockey League.