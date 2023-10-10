Reilly Smith had a rather bittersweet 2023. Over the summer, his hard work paid off as his Vegas Golden Knights hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time. As part of the “Golden Misfits,” it was certainly a special moment for the veteran forward. However, later in the summer, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Smith did not receive his Stanley Cup ring on Sunday like his former teammates did. When he does receive his ring, the Penguins forward knows it'll be a special moment. That said, he is confident that this time next year, he could receive a ring after winning it all with Pittsburgh.

“The potential’s always the Stanley Cup, especially when you have the personnel that we have in this locker room,” he said, via NHL.com. “I don’t think that’s a far goal to chase, at least to believe in that.”

Smith noted that he is grateful to have been traded to a team ready to compete. The veteran forward noted that such a situation is not common in the NHL. It helps when your new team matches your ambition to win it all right now.

Smith was not the only acquisition made by the Penguins this offseason. In fact, he wasn't even the biggest addition made by new general manager Kyle Dubas. Pittsburgh acquired Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks this summer. Additionally, the team added Ryan Graves to their blueline in free agency.

Smith knows a talented roster when he sees one. And the Penguins have enough talent to go on a run this season. Smith takes the ice for the Penguins on Tuesday for the first time. That night, the Penguins will welcome Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to town to ring in the new season.