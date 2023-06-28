The Vegas Golden Knights are trading Stanley Cup champion Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round pick, the two teams announced on Wednesday.

Just weeks after Smith won a Stanley Cup with the team he's spent the last six seasons, it's off to Pennsylvania for the 32-year-old right winger. Smith was one of the original members of the Golden Knights, joining the team in the expansion draft from the Florida Panthers ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-1 winger is on the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal; he will owe the Pens $5 million for each of the next two seasons. He recorded 26 goals and 56 points over 78 regular season games in 2022-23, adding four goals and 14 points over 22 postseason contests as the Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup.

The Mimico, Canada native has scored 10 or more goals in 10 consecutive NHL seasons, hitting the 20-goal plateau five times and the 50-point plateau six times. His 13 shorthanded goals since 2016-17 are tied for fourth in the league.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith was originally drafted with the No. 69 overall pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2009 NHL Draft. He's accumulated 200 goals and 473 points in 764 career games for the Stars, Boston Bruins, Panthers and Golden Knights.

It's a nice addition for new GM Kyle Dubas on the day of the 2023 NHL Draft; Reilly Smith should slot in nicely either on Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin's wing in the team's top-six.

It'll likely be disappointing for Smith to leave after Vegas dominated the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have a chance to run it back next season, but he'll get to play with a few of the game's premier players in Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang in 2023-24 and presumably 2024-25.

The draft pick the Golden Knights are receiving in the deal is a 2024 selection, and the move looks to help improve their books as the team is very close to the salary cap heading into next season.