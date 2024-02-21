Sidney Crosby speaks up.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell short in another close loss Tuesday night, as Sidney Crosby and company lost in overtime to the New York Islanders at home, 5-4. It was an up-and-down game that saw the Pens take the lead first in the opening period and trail by two goals in the third frame before eventually forcing overtime.

The Penguins at least added a point to their total in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. Every point is crucial now for Pittsburgh, which is still behind by nine points for the third spot in the Metropolitan division standings.

“It was a good pushback. Not the ideal situation to be in, but we battled hard and got it even… take the point and move on, you know? We need points, so we got one, and gotta continue to grab them,” Crosby said after the game (h/t Michelle Crechiolo).

Crosby did not factor much in the game, as he went scoreless on seven shots and finished with a minus-2. The Penguins are also left to rue their 0-for-3 performance on the power play and the plenty of missed opportunities to score, as they outshot the Isles, 41-33 overall. The second-period scoring outburst of New York proved to be too much to overcome for Pittsburgh, which gave up three goals to the Islanders in that window.

The Penguins, who have lost five of their last six outings, will remain at home to play their next games against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.