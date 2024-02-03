Sidney Crosby was praised for his classy response to a reporter's question.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was asked during a media scrum Friday if there was a “problem with hockey's culture,” and Crosby's reaction generated praise from many journalists and fans.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic tweeted that after being asked the question by a reporter, “Crosby said he didn't think this huge scrum of '15-second soundbites' was a good venue for such a topic, and said he'd be happy to talk privately with the reporter after. Then he actually did.”

Lazerus commended Crosby for the response: “Good on him. Might not seem like much, but a nuanced 1-on-1 conversation with a player of Crosby's stature is not a thing that happens at All-Star games, especially for unfamiliar reporters. It's a nice, mature gesture by Crosby.”

Sidney Crosby earns praise for mature response

While it is unconfirmed what Crosby said in the longer conversation, the response has been met with widespread approval by fans, many of whom commended Crosby for his class and character.

The reporter's initial question is likely related to the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal, which has led to one former and four current NHL players being charged with sexual assault. The Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, the Calgary Flames' Dillon Dubé, the New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton have all turned themselves into London, Ontario, police in connection to a 2022 civil lawsuit in which a woman alleged she was assaulted by eight members of the Canadian world junior championship team in 2018. Lawyers for each player have said their clients have denied wrongdoing, according to ESPN.

Since being selected first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL draft, Crosby has been one of the best and most recognizable stars of the league. Despite immense expectations, Crosby has seemingly exceeded all of them; he is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Conn Smythe winner, two-time Hart winner, and 10-time All-Star. Representing Canada, Crosby has also won two Olympic gold medals, the 2015 IIHF World Championship, and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Crosby will represent Team MacKinnon during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon.