Brandon Marsh’s in-game reaction to 3-run bomb for Phillies vs Braves in NLDS Game 4

Brandon Marsh clubbed an early 3-run home run off of Charlie Morton to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-0 lead in the NLDS Game 4. Marsh’s bomb has Phillies fans dreaming of an NLCS appearance, but the Atlanta Braves won’t go down without a fight. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal caught up with Marsh immediately after his home run.

MARSH MASH 💥 3-run homer for Brandon Marsh! 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/SvIXszQ5zS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

"You get to play in big time situations like this, it's a lot of fun!" Brandon Marsh was out of breath speaking with @Ken_Rosenthal right after hitting his 3-run shot for the @Phillies: pic.twitter.com/hB3PWNQFuZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

“My legs felt really light there,” Brandon Marsh said in reference to running the bases following the home run. “That’s what its all about man, gettin to play in big time situations like this. That’s a lot of fun.”

Marsh’s home run gave the Phillies a 3-run lead at the time. Philadelphia now leads 4-2 as of this story’s publication. Game 4 is already an exciting affair and is headed towards an electric finish.

Brandon Marsh began the 2022 season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. The young outfielder was expected to become an important piece to the Angels outfield but was ultimately traded to the Phillies ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. However, Marsh likely didn’t mind the trade too much. He went from a lackluster Angels ball club to a contending Phillies team.

And now Brandon Marsh is playing a crucial role for Philadelphia in the NLDS against a talented Braves team.

The Phillies will look to complete the upset in Game 4 against the Braves. This isn’t a must-win for Philadelphia, but it has that feel. The last thing they want to do is head back to Atlanta with the NLDS on the line.