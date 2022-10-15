Braves fans will be hyped by Raisel Iglesias’ take on ‘clubhouse vibe’ after loss to Phillies

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias said the “boys are motivated” in reference to the team’s clubhouse vibe ahead of Game 4, per Justin Toscano. Atlanta currently finds themselves trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the NLDS. But according to Iglesias, the Braves are still confident.

Atlanta battled with the New York Mets for the NL East lead all season long. Braves fans felt that the Mets would end up being their most difficult NL East challenger in a potential MLB Playoff series. Instead, the Phillies have emerged while the Mets have already been eliminated.

Nevertheless, the Braves are the defending champs. They believe a comeback is not out of the question. The Braves are rolling the dice on veteran Charlie Morton in Game 4. Morton posted an ERA of over 4.30 during the season but has displayed clutch prowess in the past. His MLB Playoff experience will suit him well for this pivotal affair.

The Braves are hopeful Morton can turn in a quality outing. Atlanta’s pitching staff has let them down through the first three games of the NLDS.

It will be interesting to see how the Braves respond after getting obliterated 9-1 in Game 3. It was an ugly performance all-around for a team that was incredibly steady heading into the MLB Playoffs. One would imagine that Atlanta is seeking revenge which will play into the motivation that Raisel Iglesias spoke of.

Game 4 projects to be a far more competitive game as the Braves look to even the series at two games apiece. First pitch is scheduled for 2:07 PM EST in Philadelphia.