Phillies bolster bullpen with vital NLCS addition

The Philadelphia Phillies feature one of the deepest lineups in baseball and have an elite starting pitching duo leading their rotation. However, one of the main questions they are facing heading into the NLCS is bullpen depth. But the Phillies addressed that concern by adding veteran reliever David Robertson to the NLCS roster, per Jim Salisbury.

Robertson reportedly suffered an injury during the NL Wild Card Series while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run. As a result, the right-hander was forced to miss the Phillies’ NLDS clash with the Atlanta Braves. Fortunately for Philadelphia, Robertson’s injury has healed enough to place him on the NLCS roster vs the San Diego Padres.

It is unclear whether or not David Robertson will be available in Game 1. Regardless, Robertson will play a pivotal role for the Phillies moving forward.

Philadelphia’s bullpen has held their own during the MLB Playoffs. They aren’t the best relief core in baseball but they do enough to help the ball club win games. The bullpen will be especially important for the Phillies when Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola are not pitching.

Nola and Wheeler both feature the ability to work deep into games and lead Philadelphia to victories. But the Phillies will be more inclined to turn to their relievers early in games when Nola or Wheeler are not on the mound.

In the end, this is a talented Phillies team looking to take care of business against the Padres. David Robertson’s presence should help them overcome San Diego and book a ticket to the World Series.