Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard

The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf when he was celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is off of the team’s roster for this round of the postseason.

Robertson joined the Phillies at the trade deadline, leaving the Chicago Cubs. He posted a 2.70 ERA in 23.1 innings with the Phillies in the regular season. In the Wild Card round, he pitched a clean eighth inning in Game 1. He took the win by recording two strikeouts and a groundout.

Losing David Robertson stings no matter who the opponent is but it is especially so against the Braves. They boast a deep lineup and lots of pitching strength. The Phillies’ starting pitchers will need to be extra effective. Ranger Suarez is on the mound for the series opener and he squares off against Max Fried.

After finally making the playoffs for the first time since 2011, the Phillies are eager to continue winning. Harper will need to continue hitting dingers in order for the team to keep going. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will also need to remain dominant.

The Phillies will be fighting hard against the Braves as they look to keep winning in the playoffs. The first pitch of the series is scheduled for 1:07 P.M. EST.