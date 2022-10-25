Phillies fans break insane record not seen since World Series champion 2016 Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and there is no question the fans at Citizens Bank Park played a key part in getting their team to the Fall Classic, bringing the energy each and every night.

In fact, Phillies supporters were so pumped up they literally set a new 24-hour record for Championship Series merchandise sold, surpassing the 2016 Chicago Cubs fanbase who were previously the record-holder.

Via MLB.com:

“According to MLB and Fanatics, MLB’s official e-commerce partner, the Phillies set a 24-hour record for LCS winner merchandise sales (ALCS or NLCS) following their clinch Sunday night to advance to the World Series.”

It’s no secret Phillies fans are passionate and there is evidence. The entire city was absolutely buzzing on Sunday when the organization clinched a spot in World Series against the high-flying Houston Astros, who have yet to lose in these playoffs.

The Philadelphia faithful will need to wait until Game 3 to see their Phils at Citizens Bank Park though as the first two contests are down south at Minute Maid, a place familiar with Fall Classic baseball.

Games 3, 4, and 5 are set to be in Philly and there is no question the building is going to be rocking. The Phillies are an underdog to win it all, but they’ve proved all the doubters wrong so far, not only making the postseason as the last NL seed but beating the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres along the way.

Given how hot they are right now, anything is possible. Especially when you have such tremendous support.