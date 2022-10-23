The Philadelphia Phillies are on the verge of doing the improbable. After a high-scoring win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4, they are now one win away from reaching the World Series. They’ll have three more chances in the NLCS to close out the series.

It seems, though, like the Philadelphia weather won’t cooperate with the Phillies’ World Series dreams for now. The early weather report for Game 5 of the NLCS indicate the possibility of light rain. The rain should be playable according to officials, but it will be updated depending on how the day goes. (via Jeff Sanders)

“Latest weather update: “We’re expecting light, playable rain throughout the afternoon. Planning to start on time. We will update with any changes.””

The Phillies’ postseason run has captivated the entire city, and for good reason. Prior to the MLB playoffs, no one thought that this team could make a good run in the playoffs. At the very least, fans expected them to take a game or two away from the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Instead, the Phillies completely flipped the script on their way to the NLCS. They swept the white-hot St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, before shocking the world by eliminating the 100-win Braves in the NLDS. Now, they have rode their hot bats all the way to the brink of the World Series.

The Phillies might be this close to the World Series, but they must not let the foot off the gas just yet. The hardest game of any series is the close-out game. Rain or no rain, Philly must finish off the Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS.