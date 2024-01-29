Who should the Celtics move at the deadline?

Amid their impressive 2023-24 NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics are eyeing strategic maneuvers as the 2024 NBA trade deadline looms. They currently hold the league's best record at a formidable 35-11. To amplify their prospects of clinching the championship, the Celtics must undertake calculated player transactions. We delve into the individuals the Celtics should contemplate parting with to fortify their roster and heighten their chances of success.

The Celtics' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

The Celtics have enjoyed a very good first half of their season. Occupying the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics hold a three-game advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks as of this writing. Now, the trade deadline swiftly approaches on February 8th and rival teams have initiated maneuvers to sustain competitiveness. As such, it becomes imperative to canvass potential avenues through which the Celtics can bolster their lineup. Many believe that despite Boston's commanding performance in the initial stretch, it's unlikely that Brad Stevens will orchestrate major overhauls. Nonetheless, even slight tweaks to their depth remain within Stevens' purview.

Since succeeding Danny Ainge, Stevens has emerged as one of the premier basketball executives in the league. That said, he's yet to propel Boston beyond the championship threshold. The current season presents a prime opportunity for the Celtics to secure another title. That's a chance Stevens is determined not to squander. However, financial constraints and the delicate balance of playing time necessitate a prudent approach to roster enhancements. They must prioritize contributions off the bench while safeguarding team chemistry.

Considerations

Preceding the season, there was a prevailing sentiment that Boston could maintain the status quo. This is owing to the acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason. However, the landscape has shifted. We have seen teams right behind Boston augmenting their rosters. The Indiana Pacers, for instance, bolstered their lineup with Pascal Siakam, while the New York Knicks secured OG Anunoby from the Raptors. Moreover, the Miami Heat recently acquired former Celtic Terry Rozier. With these developments, Stevens is undoubtedly engaged in behind-the-scenes negotiations to reinforce the Celtics' roster and preempt rivals seeking to narrow the gap.

Here we will look at the players whom the Boston Celtics must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Luke Kornet

Luke Kornet has maintained his role as a consistent contributor in Boston's rotation this season. However, the Celtics still may harbor doubts about entrusting him with a significant postseason role.

In the event of an injury to Porzingis or Al Horford, though, Kornet could find himself thrust into a pivotal position. Remember that it's realistic to acknowledge the potential for injuries. This is especially true given the injury history of the Celics' primary big men.

Porziņģis, in particular, has faced concerns regarding his durability throughout his career. On the flip side, Horford has enjoyed relative health throughout his career. Still, questions linger as he approaches his 38th birthday.

Looking ahead, the Celtics must prepare for the possibility of being without one or both of Porziņģis and Horford in the postseason. Do they really want to lean heavily on Kornet if that time comes?

Dalano Banton

Dalano Banton has yet to fulfill the Celtics' expectations as a consistent two-way player. Consequently, he may find himself on the trading block as the team assesses its options. Yes, he has great size. This makes Banton versatile enough to operate and defend across multiple positions.

Of course, he has displayed glimpses of promise when given opportunities. Consider, however, that the 24-year-old's contract includes a $2.2 million club option for the 2024-25 season. Brad Stevens may explore trade possibilities before the February 8 deadline to bolster Boston's roster, particularly in the frontcourt and backcourt rotations. In such scenarios, Banton could emerge as a potential trade asset.

More shots up for Dalano Banton, who was playfully teasing Lamar Stevens and Svi Mykhailiuk when it was their turns. Vibes have been great with these three during warm-ups today. pic.twitter.com/QrAsQ8w6eQ — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 27, 2024

Lamar Stevens

Despite boasting one of the NBA's premier wing tandems in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics lack substantial depth behind their star duo. That's aside from sharpshooter Sam Hauser.

While Boston can slot various guards into those roles, it may not suffice in every matchup. One example is Lamar Stevens. He offers tenacious defense but may compromise offensive spacing.

As such, the Celtics may benefit from adding a wing player who excels on both ends of the floor and could earn minutes in the playoff rotation. While Boston's asset pool may limit their ability to acquire such a player, the front office may consider putting Stevens on the trading block (along with some picks) and see if anyone bites.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Boston Celtics find themselves in an interesting position. They can stand pat, but that means other teams will narrow the gap without Boston doing anything. Still, they have a commanding record and championship aspirations. As such, the Celtics must at least try to address potential vulnerabilities and fortify their playoff prospects. From Luke Kornet's role uncertainty to Dalano Banton's trade considerations and the search for a versatile wing presence exemplified by Lamar Stevens, Boston faces critical decisions in shaping its postseason roster.

As rival teams maneuver to bolster their lineups, the Celtics must act decisively to secure superior depth and versatility. As the trade deadline looms, Boston fans await what Brad Stevens may have up his sleeve. If the Celtics play their cards right, they could make calculated decisions that could propel them closer to championship glory.