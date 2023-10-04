The Boston Celtics made some major moves this offseason, with their last one being an all-out effort to bring in two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday. While the former Milwaukee Buck has no previous ties to the C's, Boston's front office has apparently wanted him for some time.

During Holiday's introduction to the media on Wednesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens revealed that he's always had his eyes on the talented guard.

“We've wanted him here for a long time,” Stevens said via NBC Sports Boston.

Holiday still has a few more years left on his current contract, but Stevens has already been pondering a potential extension.

“When the time comes and we're allowed to talk about those types of things, you know, this is something that we hope can be a long-time relationship beyond these years of [Holiday's] contract,” Stevens said. “But we have a few months to go before we get too deep into that stuff.”

At present, Jrue Holiday will line up alongside stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis. It's safe to assume that all these former All-Stars, with center Al Horford possibly among them, will be in Boston's formidable starting five. While the bench took a hit in order to land Holiday, the front office did what it had to despite the heavy cost.

If it wasn't evident already, the Celtics are going all in for Banner No. 18 this year. They're entering a new tax threshold and investing tons of money in their stars, however, it'll all be worth it if the Green Team can win its first championship in over 15 years.