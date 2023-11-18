PUBG Unveils Upcoming Extraction Shooter Set To Launch In 2024

Krafton announces 'Project Black Budget', a new extraction shooter set for a 2024 launch, building on the success of PUBG.

Krafton, the powerhouse behind the global gaming phenomenon PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), recently announced its ambitious new project, an extraction shooter titled Project Black Budget, scheduled for release in the second half of 2024. The announcement, made during Krafton's latest financial call, signals a bold move into a burgeoning genre of the gaming industry.

Project Black Budget is set to join the ranks of extraction shooters, a genre that has seen a significant rise in popularity. This type of game typically involves players entering a hostile environment to retrieve valuable items or information before safely exiting, often while competing against other players with the same objective. Despite the increasing interest in this genre, it has posed challenges even for established franchises. Notably, industry giants like Call of Duty and Battlefield have previously ventured into extraction shooters but eventually withdrew support, indicating the complexity of achieving lasting success in this space.

However, Krafton's history with PUBG, a title that revolutionized the battle royale genre, suggests potential for a similar impact with Project Black Budget. PUBG's unprecedented success is well-documented; it was the first video game to surpass 2 million concurrent players on Steam and holds the record for the highest number of concurrent players ever on the platform, peaking at 3.2 million. This track record of breaking and setting world records in the gaming world speaks to Krafton's ability to understand and capitalize on emerging gaming trends.

Details about Project Black Budget remain sparse, but the anticipation is palpable. The gaming community eagerly awaits to see how Krafton will leverage its expertise to shape this new venture. A significant aspect of this anticipation is rooted in the fact that many of the developers involved in ‘Black Budget' have previously contributed to PUBG’s development. This overlap in the development team hints at the potential transfer of successful elements from PUBG to the new title while exploring innovative directions in gameplay and storytelling.

The announcement also highlights Krafton’s confidence in the extraction shooter genre, signaling a belief in its growing appeal among gamers. This move by Krafton may inspire other developers to explore and invest in this genre, potentially leading to a new wave of extraction shooters in the gaming market.

While the success of Project Black Budget is not guaranteed, Krafton's proven track record with PUBG offers a strong foundation. The gaming community, having experienced the evolution of PUBG from an indie project to a global sensation, is keen to see if Krafton can replicate this success. The anticipation is further fueled by the teaser art of Project Black Budget, which hints at a departure from PUBG's aesthetic and thematic elements.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Krafton's move to develop an extraction shooter is indicative of the ever-changing landscape of video games. With new genres emerging and existing ones evolving, developers and publishers are constantly exploring new territories to captivate audiences. Krafton's venture into the extraction shooter genre with Project Black Budget is a testament to this dynamic nature of the industry.

The scheduled release in the latter half of 2024 gives Krafton ample time to refine Project Black Budget, ensuring it meets the high expectations set by their previous successes. The gaming world, with its rapidly evolving trends and preferences, will be watching closely to see if Krafton can once again redefine a genre and capture the hearts of players worldwide.