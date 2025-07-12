Cal Raleigh channeled his clutch gene with a pair of home runs to lead the Seattle Mariners to victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Mariners were in need of positive momentum after losing all three games of their previous series against the New York Yankees. It wasn't going to be easy against a Tigers squad that has showed off as one of the best teams in the league.

Raleigh was up to the task. With Seattle only up 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning, he blasted a solo shot to left-center field. In the final frame, he sealed the deal with a crucial grand slam to grow Seattle's lead to nine. Both homers marked his 37th and 38th of the season.

CAL RALEIGH GRAND SLAM 💣💥 His 38th HR of the season!pic.twitter.com/0v4rRsE6MR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Cal Raleigh, Mariners played against Tigers

Cal Raleigh delivered a strong performance in his at-bats, getting the Mariners the key 12-3 victory over the Tigers.

The Mariners scored eight runs in the last two innings to expand their lead. Not only that, but their defense was solid after giving up three runs in the first six frames, locking in down the stretch.

Seattle's offense was effective throughout the game, landing 11 hits after 38 at-bats, including three home runs. This was in stark contrast to Detroit's performance, going 6-for-30 in their at-bats.

The Mariners' bullpen made sure to not let the Tigers get anything easy, conceding zero homers from their end. Luis Castillo earned the win on Seattle's behalf, being on the mound for five innings as he struck out six batters while conceding six hits and three runs.

Seattle improved to a 49-45 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL West Division standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the top seed.

The Mariners will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Tigers. The contest will take place on July 12 at 1:10 p.m. ET.