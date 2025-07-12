Tina Charles made incredible WNBA history during Friday's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm.

Going into the game, Charles scored 7,990 points throughout her career since she started in 2010. She was 10 points away from reaching 8,000, a milestone that only Diana Taurasi achieved throughout the league's history.

Charles made sure to make history tonight. She finished with a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal. She shot 5-of-18 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

As for the moment she reached 8,000 points, she did it with free throws with four minutes remaining in the first half.

The moment Tina Charles became just the SECOND PLAYER in WNBA History to score 8,000 career points 👏

pic.twitter.com/HyjWcwyRxO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2025

How Tina Charles, Sun played against Storm

Despite Tina Charles' incredible feat, her efforts weren't enough as the Sun suffered another setback after their 79-65 defeat to the Storm.

The Sun initially had a 33-31 lead at halftime and only trailed by three going into the final period. However, they struggled on both sides of the ball in the final 10 minutes. The Storm outscored them 24-13 as they made more plays down the stretch to make Connecticut's efforts futile.

Connecticut had a tough night shooting the ball, only converting 36.2% of their total attempts, including 18.8% from three. This was in stark contrast to Seattle's decent performance with shooting splits of 45.3% and 25%.

Four players scored in double-digits on Connecticut's behalf, including Charles. Saniya Rivers had 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals. She shot 4-of-13 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Olivia Nelson-Ododa came next with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Leila Lacan provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Connecticut fell to a 3-17 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Chicago Sky and seven games behind the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever.

The Sun will look to rebound when they prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Sparks on July 13 at 6 p.m. ET.