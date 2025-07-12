Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to rewrite the record books with a historic first half of the 2025 MLB season.

In the Mariners’ 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers, Raleigh slugged two home runs, including a grand slam in the ninth inning, bringing his season total to 38 home runs, just one shy of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 39 before the All-Star break set in 2001.

Raleigh's performance Friday night at Comerica Park was phenomenal. Facing Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and a team with the best record in the American League, the Mariners overcame a late-night arrival and recent sweep by the Yankees to secure a crucial win.

Raleigh’s 37th home run came in the eighth inning off Tyler Holton, a 383-foot solo shot with an exit velocity of 98.1 mph. His 38th was a grand slam off Brant Hurter, traveling 405 feet at 107.1 mph, putting the game out of reach.

The switch-hitting All-Star has now homered from the right side of the plate 16 times this season and has hit multiple home runs in eight games, tying a Mariners franchise record held by Ken Griffey Jr. and matching Mickey Mantle’s MLB record for most multi-homer games in a season by a switch-hitter.

With 38 home runs, Raleigh not only leads all of Major League Baseball in homers but also in RBIs, tallying 81 through 94 games. He joins Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the only two players with an OPS over 1.000 this season, Raleigh currently holds a .264/.377/.645 slash line, good for a 1.022 OPS.

Raleigh’s power surge this season has already placed him among the best. He passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break with his 28th and 29th homers on June 20. He has now surpassed legends such as Chris Davis (37 in 2013), Mark McGwire (37 in 1998), and Reggie Jackson (37 in 1969) for the second-most home runs in the first half of a season.

Friday's grand slam was the latest milestone in a breakout year that saw Raleigh sign a six-year, $105 million contract and earn a starting spot in the 2025 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. He has six hits over his last 10 games, all home runs.

The Mariners are right in the thick of the playoff hunt, sitting at 49-45 and holding down second place in the AL West, and Cal Raleigh has been a big reason for that. With just two games left before the All-Star break, he’s got a real shot at topping Barry Bonds’ legendary first-half home run record.