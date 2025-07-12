The Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has made Major League Baseball history.

Misiorowski became the fastest player ever to be named to an All-Star Game based on fewest appearances, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

The 23-year-old was officially named a National League All-Star on Friday night, replacing Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, who is unavailable due to a scheduled Saturday start.

At just 23 years old, Misiorowski surpassed the previous record set by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who made the All-Star team in 2024 after 11 appearances.

Through five starts, Misiorowski holds a 4-1 record with a 2.81 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP. Over 25.2 innings pitched, he has struck out 33 batters and walked just five. His fastball has averaged 99.3 mph, with 89 of his pitches registering at 100 mph or higher. His most recent performance came against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, where he struck out 12 over six innings, surrendering just one earned run in a 3–1 Brewers victory.

The announcement of Misiorowski's selection was made during a team meeting by Brewers manager Pat Murphy, leaving the young pitcher visibly emotional.

“I'm speechless,” Misiorowski told reporters. “It's awesome. It was very unexpected, and it's an honor.”

This historic All-Star nod places Misiorowski among a select group of just 30 first-time All-Stars this season, and he is one of 16 replacements added to the roster due to schedule conflicts or injuries. He joins fellow Brewers pitchers Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill on the National League squad.

Boyd, whom Misiorowski replaced, was set to make his first All-Star appearance at age 34, but his upcoming start against the Yankees made him unavailable for the game. Misiorowski is not scheduled to pitch again before the break, leaving him ready and eligible to participate in the event.

Misiorowski will now travel to Truist Park in Atlanta, where he'll join teammates Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill, making the Brewers one of the few teams to send three pitchers to the 2024 All-Star Game. The game is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.