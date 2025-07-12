Katt Williams is standing by his previous claim that he advised Stephen Curry where to shoot from.

In a conversation with the 7 pm in Brooklyn podcast, hosted by Carmelo Anthony, the comedian shared that while Curry already had the talent, Williams ensured that he reached greatness due to his advice on shooting.

“I was explaining to him that the way that I play basketball is there’s no such thing as I’m not open, I’m always open,” Williams told Carmelo. “I’m going to all five spots every time,” Williams said. “If you notice, that’s how Steph play because if you play like that, you are always open. So if I’m always open, I can always get my shot off.”

“So I'm saying he was literally already the greatest,” he continued. “Like, this dude, literally understand now, we count him, but I'm saying this dude is doing, he's doing everything 29 feet and out and I'm watching it with my eyes.”

The comedian previously went viral for sharing the part he played in Steph's iconic talent, with shooting deep three-pointers.

“Anybody that know me knows that I don't claim s*** that I do,” he said at the 2024 Vulture Festival. “That's not part of doing it. It's doing what it is, and letting that be it. But I am responsible for the greatest shooter in the NBA, without question.”

Article Continues Below

Williams goes on to share how impressed he was at seeing Steph play at a local game before he was known as the star of the Golden State Warriors.

“But this dude comes and he passes that half line, and as soon as he passes the half line, he can shoot from anywhere from there, to the three-point line,” Williams continued. “So now, the first game, this guy scores, like, 40 points, and he don't break a sweat 'cause he's not running.”

“Like, all the other basketball players are running down the court, he's not,” he added. “He's just staying right there. Ain't nobody guard you right there, and that's where he's shooting from.”

However, in the same interview withCarmelo, Williams joked that he also was responsible for the success of JaVale McGee. The comedian claimed he taught the NBA star –who now stands at 7 feet — when the two were the same height.

While its unsure what hand Williams played in Curry's career even if it was just offering advice, the stats don't lie. In 2021, Curry broke Ray Allen's 2,973 score to become the all-time leader in total 3-pointers made during the regular season. He now has earned 4,058 three-pointers in his career.

All in all, Williams only claims to have told Curry “a truth at a pivotal part in his life.” Curry's journey to greatness was all him.