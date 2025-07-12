The Minnesota Twins have not had a great season so far, and now they are just trying to get to the All-Star break unscathed and get a chance to regroup for the second half of the season. However, they weren't even able to get there without suffering an injury to a key player.

Star shortstop Carlos Correa injured his right ankle on Friday night during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to get a tag down on Tommy Pham, who was diving into second. Pham went right into the inside of Correa's leg, causing the ankle to turn over.

A look at Pham running into Correa's ankle sliding into second, caused him to roll it pic.twitter.com/4uK82287h0 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Correa has had surgery on that right ankle before, so that raised additional concern in the immediate aftermath of the injury. The former Houston Astros standout stayed down on the dirt for a while before he left the game and was replaced in the lineup by Ty France as a part of a double switch.

Thankfully, it appears as if the injury is not as bad as initially feared. After the game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gave an injury update on Correa that was about as positive as any fan could have hoped for, according to Declan Goff of Purple Daily.

“Rocco Baldelli says Carlos Correa is gonna be ‘ok' he mentioned that ankle has obviously been surgically repaired before and there’s some ‘hardware' in there that creates some painful sensations,” Goff reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Says he was moving around after being evaluated.”

Even after Correa left the game, the Twins were still able to grind out a gritty 2-1 win over the Pirates, even with Paul Skenes bringing his usual best stuff on the mound.

Even though it seems as if Correa won't miss extended time, it would still be a surprise if he didn't miss any games with an injury that appeared to be very visibly painful. The Twins will have some tough decisions to make in the lineup with him out, but at least it appears as if he did not suffer a severe injury.