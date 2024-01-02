Ella Shelton's historic first goal launches PWHL era, leading New York to a 4-0 win over Toronto.

New York defender Ella Shelton made history by scoring the first goal in the inaugural game of the PWHL, leading her team to a 4-0 victory over Toronto. This landmark event took place at the Maple Leaf Gardens, now the Mattamy Athletic Centre, and was witnessed by a sold-out crowd of 2,537 fans, signifying a new era in women's professional hockey.

Shelton, hailing from Ingersoll, Ontario, grew up playing hockey predominantly with boys and was unaware of the possibilities for women in professional hockey. Her goal in the PWHL's first game is not just a personal achievement but a symbol of progress for young girls aspiring to play hockey professionally.

“I think the emotions are just surreal right now,” Shelton said, as reported by CBC's Anastasia Bucsis during the game.”This crowd and coming to play your first professional hockey game in 2024, it's quite the bang to start off the year.”

The game also highlighted the skills of New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder, who saved all 29 shots, earning a shutout. The New York team, strategically built from the defense outwards, showed superior speed and teamwork, which Toronto found challenging to counter.

The event was further elevated by the presence of tennis legend and advocate for equality, Billie Jean King, who performed the ceremonial first puck drop. King's involvement, along with the efforts of GM Gina Kingsbury, has been crucial in creating professional opportunities within women's hockey, both on and off the ice.

The PWHL signifies a major advancement for women in sports, offering a professional platform for players like Ella Shelton and opening opportunities for the next generation of female athletes. The league's establishment, a result of years of negotiations and commitment, including securing essential benefits for players, is a significant step towards equality in sports.

With the league set to host more games, including a highly anticipated match between Montreal and Ottawa, the excitement for women's professional hockey is on the rise.