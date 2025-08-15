The Dallas Mavericks will not have to wait a long time to see how their new-look setup is going to fare in the Western Conference. They start off the 2025-26 NBA season with a five-game home stretch that sees them take on the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Indiana Pacers..

Any roster that boasts of such talent, including the likes of Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving and the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, Cooper Flagg, can be expected to make waves in the league. However, the unavailability of Irving throws an obvious spanner in the works, and major outlets do not predict a stark improvement from their 2024-25 NBA record.

The Dallas Mavericks are defensive monsters

The Mavericks finished last season with a 39-43 record, finishing 10th and missing out on the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. However, despite the arrival of Flagg, who was quick to show his talent in the NBA Summer League, BetMGM predicts a win total of 39.5, with Bleacher Report being a bit more generous with a predicted 42-40 record.

First things first. The Mavericks boast of players such as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford as well, and look to be one of the strongest defenses on paper. At the same time, the absence of Irving until January 2026 leaves a gaping hole in offense which the Mavs will be hoping Flagg and Russell are able to fill.

Further, if Flagg settles down in the NBA as quickly as some expect him to, they have a clear chance of surpassing that win total and emerge as one of the playoff contenders in a stacked Western Conference. The fact that the Mavericks’ offensive engine has seen a downgrade can easily be overcome by their strong defense.

Further, once Kyrie returns, even a borderline playoff push can help them eventually emerge as serious contenders later on in the season. That, however, will also depend on how fit the Mavericks can remain.

After all, Irving is alongside injury-prone stars such as Russel and AD, and any miraculous push for a deeper playoff run will directly hinge on their availability. The Mavericks will tip off on Oct. 22 against San Antonio for the third straight year, followed by home matchups with Washington and Toronto before taking on OKC and the Pacers.

This stretch alone is bound to give fans a taste of how the season ahead may go, considering that despite the clear talent, Flagg will still need time to settle down in the league. For that reason alone, we do not expect the Mavericks to surpass 42 wins.

Regardless, in a season that is bound to result in positives as well, the Mavericks’ ability to actually compete hinges on several factors. How well, and more importantly, how quickly can Flagg adjust to the league?

Can the likes of Davis, Russell and PJ Washington share the offensive load in Kyrie’s absence while remaining fit? Considering the West is loaded with potential contenders and teams boasting of a higher number of clear superstars, the Mavericks will not have a lot of room for error.

However, one thing is clear. After a difficult season that started off with the loss of Luka Doncic, this new-look Mavericks team has obvious potential. Even if the upcoming season do not result in them performing better than predicted, the Mavericks have all the tools to eventually become contenders.

The chances of that happening in the upcoming season, however, remain slim. Hence, we predict the Mavericks to languise around 8th seed with a slightly better record than last year, and eventually make it to the playoffs as well.