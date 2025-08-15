The Washington Commanders are adding to their defensive backfield before the start of the season with the signing of tenured NFL veteran Antonio Hamilton, Sr.

Hamilton is joining the Commanders ahead of their August 18th matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, one of his former teams. The signing comes at a pivotal time, as Hamilton is set to aid in the replacement of cornerback Kevon Seymour, who was recently placed on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury.

In his nine-year NFL career, Hamilton has played for the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and most recently, the Atlanta Falcons. In 109 career games, he has recorded 179 tackles, two interceptions, and 25 pass breakups, with 18 career starts. He was also a member of the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl team that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

Hamilton also has an impressive HBCU background, having been a star at South Carolina State under legendary head coach Buddy Pough. In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, he totaled 73 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He was also a standout return specialist with 33 kickoff returns for 818 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 23 punt returns for 498 yards and two touchdowns. Although he was undrafted in 2016, he was signed by the Oakland Raiders.

Hamilton now has the opportunity to make the roster for a Washington Commanders team that exceeded all expectations last season. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team finished with a 12-5 record and made an impressive run in the NFL playoffs. They won their wild card matchup against the Buccaneers, 23-20, and then upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions, 45-31, before losing the NFC Championship to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 55-23.

The Commanders are poised to be strong contenders this season after an impressive run, bolstered by the addition of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to their offense.