The New York Rangers (40-18-4, 84 points) are staying active on NHL trade deadline day as they look to prepare themselves for what fans hope is an eventful and possibly historic postseason. Although they could not snag Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Blueshirts are still finding a way to do business with their Metropolitan Division roommates.
New York is trading a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for veteran defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. It might not be the big splash fans want, but Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury continues to add roster depth after acquiring Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
Ruhwedel, a 33-year-old California native, had been with the Penguins since the 2016-17 campaign. He has one goal, three assists, 37 blocks and 75 hits in 47 games played for Pittsburgh this season. Ideally, he will bring even more physicality to the Rangers in their quest for a Stanley Cup.
Although New York has dropped three of its last four games after rattling off 10 consecutive wins, it still holds a four-point divisional lead over the Carolina Hurricanes and is only six points behind the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers. The team is also making a minor trade for Minnesota Wild forward Nic Petan (mostly played in AHL) and could still be eying a reunion with Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano before the NHL trade deadline is over.
Rangers fans will be bitter about losing out on Guentzel to a potential Stanley Cup Finals roadblock in the Hurricanes, but a sneaky addition like Chad Ruhwedel could prove to be highly impactful in the last stretch of the season.