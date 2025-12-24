Less than a week after the Season 5 finale hits Netflix, the streaming service will air a Stranger Things-WWE crossover on Monday Night RAW.

Netflix announced that the Stranger Things-themed episode of WWE RAW will air on Jan. 5, 2026. This is the first edition of RAW of 2026, and it is slated to be a big show emanating from Brooklyn, New York. Like every other episode of RAW, it will begin at 8 pm EST on Jan. 5.

THE WWE GETS STRANGER January 5 🙃 LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/axIzayCMR6 — Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“THE WWE GETS STRANGER,” Netflix teased in their caption on X, formerly Twitter.

WWE fans react to Netflix's Stranger Things-themed RAW

Fans were cracking jokes in the comments section of Netflix's post. “[The] Undertaker portals into the Upside Down? Count me in,” one fan wrote.

Quite a few fans mentioned Vecna, one joking that the character is “making his debut” during this episode of RAW, another quipped that he will interfere in the main event between CM Punk and Bron Breakker.

The extent of this collaboration and crossover remains unclear. The Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW is essentially the season premiere of WWE's flagship show.

In 2025, WWE and Netflix's officially began with the inaugural episode of RAW on the streaming service on Jan. 6. Now, a year later, one of Netflix's biggest properties, Stranger Things, is being used on WWE TV.

There are several marquee matchups announced for the Jan. 5 edition of RAW. As mentioned, Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker.

Additionally, there will be other championship matches. Maxxine Dupri will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against former champ Becky Lynch. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky will also face the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Stranger Things is nearing its Season 5 finale. The first four episodes of the fifth and final season premiered on Nov. 26, 2025. Three more episodes will premiere on Dec. 25. The finale will then air on Dec. 31.