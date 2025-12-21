The New York Rangers are coming off a 5-4 victory in a shootout over the Philadelphia Flyers. The team is coming off a win, their second in a row, as the Rangers have gotten elite goaltending as of late. In the process of their latest victory, they lost JT Miller to an injury. Miller is considered week-to-week after the injury, and there is also focus on his Olympic future.

The injury, which was experienced midway through the third period against the Flyers, is not expected to affect his being named to Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games in Milano in February 2026. Miller suffered an upper-body injury in the game. Miller is an American-born forward and represented the United States in the 2013 World Junior Championships. He was also part of the U23 North American Team in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Miller was also part of the United States roster at the 4-Nations Face-Off. He played in all four games with the team but did not have a point. Still, he is a major part of the offense for the New York Rangers, as noted by head coach Mike Sullivan.

“He just means so much to this team,” Sullivan noted as the team prepared to play again on Sunday. “I think he’s the leader of this group in so many ways, emotionally with how he plays the game. I think his game was really building too; I think his game was really starting to come, especially on the offensive side. … I talked to him, I know he was feeling better and better with every game that he played. It seems like this early part of the season, every time he starts to build his game he gets banged up. And we’re just going to have to work through that, but J.T. is not an easy guy to replace. He’s a terrific player first and foremost, but he impacts this team in so many different ways.”

The Rangers are now 18-15-4 on the year, which places them sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Still, they are just a win outside of a playoff spot, and the Rangers return to the ice on Sunday night, without Miller, against the Nashville Predators.