The 2025 Michigan football season was a solid one on the field, with the Wolverines finishing with a 9-3 record; however, it quickly unraveled off the field. Sherrone Moore was fired for cause over an alleged relationship with a football staffer. Since the firing, more stories have continued to emerge from Moore's unraveling, and the Wolverines have lost their culture as well.

According to “Detroit Free Press” reporter Tony Garcia, the cracks started to show in Moore's leadership over the Wolverines earlier in the year when Moore got into a shouting match with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. That fight happened in February of 2025 and marked the beginning of the end of Moore's tenure in Ann Arbor.

According to a person with knowledge of the meeting, Moore told the “Free Press” that he began screaming at staffers that everyone needed to be on the same page and that he didn’t want “people talking behind [his] back” about recruits.

Martindale was quick to respond and said, “Look, we’re trying to help you … get the right recruits.”

That forced Moore to respond: “You don’t know what the [expletive] you’re doing.” Martindale, then 61, retorted, “Yeah … I’m just the old guy.”

Moore was 39 years old at the time and had been in charge of the Michigan football program for around 13 months, having served as an assistant for the previous six.

“You don’t know how hard it is to be the head football coach and the pressure,” Moore allegedly said through tears, as he slammed down his papers and withdrew to his office.

That tension carried through Schembechler Hall into the season, and by the end of Moore's tenure, he was barely talking to his coaches.

“Yeah, they did not like each other,” a person who witnessed their interactions said.

Martindake responded after being asked about Moore and his working relationship, “I have been advised by my agent & lawyer not to comment on anything involving Michigan football. I respect your profession and appreciate you reaching out.”