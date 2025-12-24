The Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for a highly anticipated Week 17 game. This could potentially be a Super Bowl preview two weeks before the playoffs begin.

The Bills are coming off a close win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. The Eagles took down the Washington Commanders on Saturday after a late spark led them to a comfortable win.

Bills QB Josh Allen did not practice on Tuesday as he injured his foot in the win over the Browns. It was just a walk-through, but the Bills figured he did not need to participate. On Wednesday, Allen returned to practice in a limited fashion.

The Browns did a great job of containing Allen to only 130 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 19 attempts on Sunday. Allen was sacked twice and ran the ball for only 17 yards. We rarely see a game from him where he doesn't play like Superman. The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but so do the Eagles. Over the last couple of weeks, the Eagles' defense has stepped up in a major way, allowing only 18 points as they shut out the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen must play better against the Eagles, or the Bills are going to struggle once again in front of their home fans. Luckily for Allen, running back James Cook III is playing some elite football right now. He just surpassed 1,500 rushing yards and scored his 12th touchdown of the season in the win over the Browns.

Stay tuned for Allen's practice participation for later this week as he continues to monitor a foot injury.