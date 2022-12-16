By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 4 min read

What is going on with this Toronto Raptors team? Heading into the 2022 season, many expected the Raptors to be somewhat active in the trade market to try and make a playoff push. The core of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Scottie Barnes looked like a solid blueprint. They were supposed to build off of their playoff appearance last season and become a threat to the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

Instead, the Raptors are two games below .500 for the season, and trade rumors float around… just in a different direction. Many observers (and some executives) are watching for a potential fire sale in Toronto. Not everyone is seemingly safe, not even their longest-tenured stars.

As the trade restriction for newly-signed players is lifted, let’s make some early predictions for what the Raptors will do at the NBA trade deadline.

Raptors will trade Fred VanVleet

Not even the most devout Fred VanVleet fan cannot deny that this season has been absolutely awful for him. After an All-Star appearance last season, the Raptors guard’s performance has fallen off a cliff. “Steady Freddy” has been shaky all season long, either from the field or on defense. This is not the performance everyone was looking from him.

As a result, Fred VanVleet will probably be traded by the Raptors come the NBA trade deadline. It’s not going to be easy, both from a basketball and emotional perspective. It would be hard to recoup fair value for VanVleet, an undersized point guard who has struggled with playmaking at times. It’s also hard to trade a guy that helped you win a championship ages ago.

However, some things need to be done. Ideally, the Raptors get a serviceable backup point guard with shooting in the trade. Scottie Barnes has shown some success at point guard lasts season, and Toronto might see him as a potential cornerstone. VanVleet is also 29, and is unlikely to find a second gear as he’s reaching the end of his prime. This might be the best course of action for both sides.

Raptors get offers for OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, but don’t pull the trigger on a trade

Speaking of Scottie Barnes, expect his name to pop up in trade rumors more and more as the NBA trade deadline nears. The Raptors forward has struggled to find the same groove he had last season in his Rookie of the Year campaign. It’s the phenomenon that many players dread: the “sophomore slump.”

OG Anunoby, on the other hand, is shedding the “underrated” tag, as more and more teams notice the Raptors forward’s brilliance on defense. He’s easily one of the best, if not the best, wing defenders in the league. Anunoby has also vastly improved his offense, and he’s now arguably Toronto’s third, if not second option on that end.

There’s a 99% chance other teams would try to make a trade with the Raptors for either Barnes or Anunoby at the deadline. Anunoby is on a cost-friendly deal for his age, and Barnes is still on his rookie deal. Teams would salivate to try and get this kind of talent. However, there’s a good chance Masai Ujiri turns down any trade involving these two players. Anunoby, in particular, is the most likely not to be traded: remember, Ujiri refused to trade him for Kawhi Leonard back in 2018.

Masai Ujiri will not enter a rebuild

Look, it’s easy to look at the record and the losses and say that the Raptors need to blow it up at the trade deadline. This team has struggled to find any sort of consistent form throughout the season. Many of their key pieces from last season are struggling. Save for Pascal Siakam, the rest of the cast can’t produce night in and night out. Perhaps this team should start over again.

However… that would be completely irresponsible to do. Punting away all of your best players at this point for a rebuild is rather dangerous. It would also waste the potential of Pascal Siakam, who’s arguably playing at a top-15 level this season. At the very least, Masai Ujiri will give Siakam the chance to run a team that actually helps him win games for the Raptors.

The Raptors will definitely be making trades at the NBA trade deadline this season. Names like VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, or even Precious Achiuwa will be dangled around as they try to retool this roster. Scottie Barnes might even be dangled as an option for teams! However, as long as Pascal Siakam is on the team, Ujiri is most likely not going to blow up this roster.