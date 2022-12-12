By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleets knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their second-straight loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors are a team in the thick of the playoff race in the East, but they can’t seem to figure out the Magic. Toronto had a hard time against Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in their meeting last Friday, and that was the case once again on Sunday as the two combined for 43 points in the Magic’s 111-99 win. They scored a total of 57 in their previous outing.

VanVleet–who has been in trade rumors as of late–had 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Toronto’s latest defeat. However, he struggled shooting the ball and was even 2-of-7 from beyond the arc.

With that kind of performance, FVV admitted it would be very hard for them to win. That said, he emphasized the need for him and his teammates to play with more consistency.

“We all have to be better, starting with myself. If I played better in these stretches, we probably win some of these games. I’m always going to take accountability for that,” VanVleet shared.

Toronto dropped to 13-14 on the season with the loss. They now rank ninth in the East, still in the play-in spots but far from the ideal position they want to be at this point of the season.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played this 2022-23, but as Fred VanVleet hinted, they can’t afford to lose winnable games as it may come back to bite them at the end of the campaign.

It’s a good thing the Raptors are aware of their shortcomings. But now, it’s time to do something about it.