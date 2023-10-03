Danny Green was a part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA Finals. Of course, most fans remember Kawhi Leonard's legendary Eastern Conference Semifinals shot. His buzzer-beater helped give the Raptors a Game 7 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Green had a front-row seat on the bench and described the anguish he felt while the shot was in the air.

“It was like a movie. When [Kawhi Leonard] took the shot, I thought it was the worst shot…it happened in 0.5 seconds [for TV viewers] but for us, it was 10,” Green said on the Run Your Race podcast via Tidal League.

It makes sense that Leonard's shot felt like it took forever to drop into the net. Admittedly, Green was relieved when he saw Leonard's shot bounce into the hoop. The Raptors survived the 76ers to advance to their second Conference Finals in franchise history.

Green and Leonard are no longer with the Raptors, but Toronto still has weapons. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are two key players left from the 2019 NBA Finals run. Siakam does a bit of everything on the court for the Raptors, while Anunoby is their ace 3-and-D player.

Former lottery pick Scottie Barnes is expected to take the leap as well. Toronto was named in many trade rumors during the 2023 NBA offseason, but it appears the team is sticking to its core. The Raptors have a blend of experience and youth to make noise in the Eastern Conference.

Green and the NBA world will continue to reflect on Kawhi Leonard's thrilling shot that eventually propelled his team to a championship. Toronto hopes to enjoy similar fortunes in the 2023-24 NBA season.