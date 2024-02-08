The Raptors and Nets have made a trade.

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to trade veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Veteran big man Thad Young will also be going to Brooklyn as part of this trade.

Schroder, who signed a two-year, $25 million contract with Toronto in the offseason to replace Fred VanVleet, will now begin yet another journey on a new team. In 51 games with the Raptors, the 30-year-old averaged 13.7 points and 6.1 assists per game.

The Nets have been active in trade talks leading up to the deadline, specifically looking for value in a deal involving Dinwiddie's expiring $20 million salary. By acquiring Schroder, Brooklyn maintains sturdy play in their backcourt as well as opens up the option to explore further trade opportunities in the offseason.

In the short term, Schroder gives the Nets a reliable ball-handler and playmaker in their backcourt. He will likely play a sixth-man role for Brooklyn, with Cam Thomas being elevated to the team's starting lineup in recent games.

Currently 20-30, the Nets have struggled to prove that they can contend for a playoff spot this season. However, the franchise remains committed to building around Mikal Bridges for the foreseeable future, which is why Schroder's $13 million contract for the 2024-25 season could be useful compared to Dinwiddie's deal expiring and him being set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

In Toronto, Masai Ujiri and the Raptors' front office continue to retool their roster. Already acquiring Kelly Olynyk earlier on Thursday, the Raptors now bring in another veteran player in the final year of his contract to try and make a push for the play-in tournament. Olynyk and Dinwiddie present over $30 million in expiring salaries in the offseason.

Dinwiddie has played in 48 games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.