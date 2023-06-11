The Toronto Raptors have now officially turned a page in their franchise history books by announcing the organization's decision to hire Rarko Rajakovic as the squad's new head coach. This comes at the heel of Nick Nurse's firing a few weeks back as the Raptors look to a fresh start in 2023-24.

Unsurprisingly, Toronto supporters have taken to the streets of Twitter to share their reaction to this massive decision by the team. For those that don't have much of an idea regarding Rajakovic's background (after all, this is his first stint as an NBA head coach, and he also didn't play in the league in the past), below are some excellent points about what the 44-year-old will bring to the table for the Raptors:

As expected, not everyone on the means streets of Twitter was delighted to hear this news. Rajakovic is anything but a household name, and some fans are feeling a bit aggrieved by the supposed “downgrade” from former head coach Nick Nurse:

Other fans, however, took a lighter approach to this major development. One Raptors supporter even had to point out Rajakovic's potential connection to fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic:

To be fair, Darko Rajakovic has also played his part in scouting and recruiting in his previous stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Phoenix Suns, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, this does not mean that he's going to get access to the Denver Nuggets superstar, regardless if they share the same home country.

Be that as it may, there's a lot to be excited about for Raptors fans as they enter a new era — the Dark Rajakovic era.

 