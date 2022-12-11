By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Not much has gone right for the Toronto Raptors to start the 2022-23 season. With just a 13-13 record, good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference, Toronto is clearly in a bad spot right now, and it’s led some teams around the league to wonder whether they will sell off some of their veterans in trades this season. One such team is the Orlando Magic, and it looks like they have set their sights on Fred VanVleet.

The Magic are currently laboring through yet another season in their lengthy rebuild, and they don’t look likely to contend this season. But with a core of young players on the rise, it looks like Orlando could be set to contend within the next few seasons, which would make having a veteran guard like VanVleet a big help in allowing their young core to improve their games.

“The bigger question is VanVleet, who turns 29 in February. With his experience, some sources believe he could be a target of some of the younger teams with cap space, like the Magic. Orlando could even offer a package before the deadline with one of its younger guards like Cole Anthony, a center in Bamba and perhaps a veteran like Harris to the Raptors.” – Eric Pincus, Bleacher Report

It initially doesn’t seem like it would make a lot of sense for the Magic to pursue VanVleet, but this reasoning does make it seem like a possibility at the least. And with Toronto potentially nearing a rebuild themselves, it would make sense to take on some of the younger players like Cole Anthony or Mo Bamba mentioned above. The Raptors still have time to figure things out, but if they continue to lose, it looks like VanVleet could end up being on the move.