David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls squared off in their play-in game in the Eastern Conference with the winner advancing to face the Miami Heat on Friday and the loser effectively being eliminated from postseason play. The Raptors were ahead of the Bulls at the half in part due to the stellar play of Fred VanVleet, who also drilled a halfcourt buzzer beater to put the Raptors up double-digits.

FRED VANVLEET AT THE BUZZER. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hRDKy9gjiL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 13, 2023

Predictably, VanVleet’s shot sent NBA Twitter aflame.

fred vanvleet oh my — DEMON ZA ZA シ (@smock171) April 13, 2023

FRED VANVLEET WITH THE HIGHLIGHT OF THE SEASON! (let's not talk about the bar) — Oren Weisfeld (@OrenWeisfeld) April 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s Mr. Fred Motherloving VanVleet. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) April 13, 2023

The remaining raptors fans who still believe in Fred VanVleet: pic.twitter.com/YXrtAdbWPY — Pascal Connoisseur (@deckkkard) April 13, 2023

Fred VanVleet at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/18Unr7XgVZ — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) April 13, 2023

Despite an inconsistent start to the season, the Raptors have managed to salvage that and give themselves a shot at the playoffs. If the score holds, the Raptors will face the Heat on Friday for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. They would then draw the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Fred VanVleet has been a big part of the Raptors’ turnaround despite his own inconsistent play.

This season VanVleet has been averaging 19.3 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.8 steals with shooting splits of 39.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His shooting percentage from the field is the third lowest mark for his career, but he’s a gamer and the Raptors need him for any continued postseason success.

FVV is in his seventh season after being undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016. He is one of the league’s top undrafted success stories, a one-time All-Star and a fan favorite with the Raptors.