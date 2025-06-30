The Toronto Raptors showed slight improvement under Darko Rajakovic, going 30-52 last season. But season three together becomes more pivotal than ever. Especially following the 2025 NBA Draft.

Toronto needed to swing big with its pick after drawing the ninth selection on lottery night. The Raptors then needed one more area to bolster early on night two.

RJ Barrett is gaining new help. Even after hearing Raptors-Nets trade rumblings. Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes gains some forward help too. Key veteran Garrett Temple is also back following a key Sunday move.

But do the incoming rookies earn high grades? And how can both boost a team seeking a postseason return? Here's the breakdown of the 2025 Raptors class including final grade.

Round 1, Pick No. 9: Forward Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

This pick nearly got interrupted by the Boston Celtics. The Raptors offered this pick in exchange for Derrick White, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Toronto stayed down pat. Except the ninth pick went viral for mouthing off an expletive. But Murray-Boyles assured Raptors fans that he meant nothing bad in that viral moment.

He's adding to an intriguing young core, though. The Gamecocks star is fresh off delivering 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game — facing the rugged Southeastern Conference competition.

He proved his willingness to play both forward spots in Columbus. His scouting report points to the Raptors gaining an instinctive scorer.

“He doesn’t have the shooting touch to be a perimeter threat as a small forward, but he compensates for that with above-average strength and an elite defensive feel for the game,” the report reads.

There's concerns over if he can handle power forward play at 6-foot-7. But his instinctive side gives him a competitive edge there. Toronto will also welcome his passing ability during the pick-and-roll. But the Raptors should embrace his defense.

Grade: B+

Round 2, Pick No. 9 (39th overall): Guard Alijah Martin, Florida

Martin enters the league carrying Final Four history. He played on the big stage for both Florida Atlantic and then Florida — winning the national title for the latter.

He brings championship pedigree. And a strong dose of athleticism that sparked the Owls and Gators.

“Martin is known as a player who can make a significant impact across the board due to his athleticism, but he’s at his best when wreaking havoc on the defensive end,” his scouting evaluation read.

Martin is like the fellow SEC star Murray-Boyles. He plays larger than his size indicates by turning to high energy. Florida witnessed his impact off collecting rebounds and defense. There's one area to address, though.

“He can make an impact with his shooting, but he needs to gain some consistency as a 3-point shooter to have a reliable weapon on offense, and his lack of size is also an issue,” the evaluation detailed. “Martin stands at 6-foot-2, but he plays as a wing despite having the size of a point guard.”

Martin rose as a beloved star in both Boca Raton and Gainesville. But he's already raising the expectations on himself. Martin chose No. 15 to wear — the same number franchise legend Vince Carter became revered in. He figures to start out as a pivotal rotational guard off the bench. But he adds to a high-motor group of rookies.

Grade: B