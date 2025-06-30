The Toronto Raptors showed slight improvement under Darko Rajakovic, going 30-52 last season. But season three together becomes more pivotal than ever. Especially following the 2025 NBA Draft.

Toronto needed to swing big with its pick after drawing the ninth selection on lottery night. The Raptors then needed one more area to bolster early on night two.

RJ Barrett is gaining new help. Even after hearing Raptors-Nets trade rumblings. Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes gains some forward help too. Key veteran Garrett Temple is also back following a key Sunday move.

But do the incoming rookies earn high grades? And how can both boost a team seeking a postseason return? Here's the breakdown of the 2025 Raptors class including final grade.

Round 1, Pick No. 9: Forward Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina 

Collin Murray-Boyles arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This pick nearly got interrupted by the Boston Celtics. The Raptors offered this pick in exchange for Derrick White, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Toronto stayed down pat. Except the ninth pick went viral for mouthing off an expletive. But Murray-Boyles assured Raptors fans that he meant nothing bad in that viral moment.

He's adding to an intriguing young core, though. The Gamecocks star is fresh off delivering 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game — facing the rugged Southeastern Conference competition.

He proved his willingness to play both forward spots in Columbus. His scouting report points to the Raptors gaining an instinctive scorer.

“He doesn’t have the shooting touch to be a perimeter threat as a small forward, but he compensates for that with above-average strength and an elite defensive feel for the game,” the report reads.

Article Continues Below
More Toronto Raptors News
Toronto Raptors forward Garrett Temple (17) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Raptors keeping veteran locker room voice with $3.6 million contractDavid Yapkowitz ·
Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Raptors rumors: Ben Simmons floated as potential target following Masai Ujiri departureDavid Yapkowitz ·
Toronto Raptors vice chairman and team president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during media day at Scotiabank Area.
Masai Ujiri, Raptors part ways after 2025 NBA DraftPreston Byers ·
Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) speaks to the media during a press conference for the men's 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome.
Raptors’ Alijah Martin sets record straight on Vince Carter’s jersey numberRichard Pereira ·
Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
Raptors select Final Four history maker with No. 39 pickRichard Pereira ·
Toronto Raptors shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots a jump shot against. Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) and Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Eitenne (10) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Raptors add ACC DPOY after NBA DraftLorenzo J Reyna ·

There's concerns over if he can handle power forward play at 6-foot-7. But his instinctive side gives him a competitive edge there. Toronto will also welcome his passing ability during the pick-and-roll. But the Raptors should embrace his defense.

Grade: B+ 

Round 2, Pick No. 9 (39th overall): Guard Alijah Martin, Florida 

Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) reacts after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Martin enters the league carrying Final Four history. He played on the big stage for both Florida Atlantic and then Florida — winning the national title for the latter.

He brings championship pedigree. And a strong dose of athleticism that sparked the Owls and Gators.

“Martin is known as a player who can make a significant impact across the board due to his athleticism, but he’s at his best when wreaking havoc on the defensive end,” his scouting evaluation read.

Martin is like the fellow SEC star Murray-Boyles. He plays larger than his size indicates by turning to high energy. Florida witnessed his impact off collecting rebounds and defense. There's one area to address, though.

“He can make an impact with his shooting, but he needs to gain some consistency as a 3-point shooter to have a reliable weapon on offense, and his lack of size is also an issue,” the evaluation detailed. “Martin stands at 6-foot-2, but he plays as a wing despite having the size of a point guard.”

Martin rose as a beloved star in both Boca Raton and Gainesville. But he's already raising the expectations on himself. Martin chose No. 15 to wear — the same number franchise legend Vince Carter became revered in. He figures to start out as a pivotal rotational guard off the bench. But he adds to a high-motor group of rookies.

Grade: B 