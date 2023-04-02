Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has the Raptors’ single-game record in both points and assists, ESPN Research Producer Matt Williams wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“The only other player to have a franchise’s single-game record in points and assists is Wilt Chamberlain with the 76ers,” wrote Williams. “Chamberlain is tied for single-game record in assists in 76ers history.”

VanVleet scored 20 points and dished a franchise-record 20 assists during a 128-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. According to a Sunday tweet from the NBA, he became the second undrafted player in NBA history to drop 20 and 20. Fred VanVleet’s court vision allowed him to find a cutting forward Pascal Siakam on an inbound play and several completed passes to Toronto’s bigs on the pick-and-roll.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said VanVleet was “high intensity” from the beginning, according to a recap from the Associated Press.

“He just crushed us,” Clifford said, via the AP. “Every pick-and-roll, it didn’t matter, angle, high side, he either scored, got fouled or they got a wide-open shot. So we’ve mixed up the schemes but none of that worked.”

Siakam added 36 points in the win over Charlotte, fighting through the Hornets’ interior defenders to score hook shots and driving layups in the paint.

The Raptors set the record for the most points in a quarter in franchise history when they defeated the Denver Nuggets in a 125-110 win earlier this month. Fred VanVleet led the way in the first quarter, dropping 14 points against the Nuggets in Scotiabank Arena.

VanVleet ended the night with seven assists, three steals and 36 points in nearly 38 minutes of play, leading the Raptors to their 33rd win of the season and a 1-1 split against Denver in the 2022-23 season series.

The Raptors will tip off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in the Spectrum Center. The game will be broadcasted on TSN.