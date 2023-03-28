David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Despite their inconsistent play this season, the Toronto Raptors are still in the mix for a postseason appearance in the Eastern Conference. If the Raptors do make the postseason it’s likely that they will end up in one of the play-in games. With the final stretch of the regular season ahead, every game is critical. Health is crucial too and the Raptors are hoping for some good news on that front ahead of their game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Gary Trent Jr. is on the Raptors injury report as questionable with right elbow stiffness as per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

For tomorrow vs. Miami, Trent remains questionable with right elbow stiffness, Barton is doubtful with his ankle sprain. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 27, 2023

Gary Trent Jr. has been on the Raptors injury report for the past couple of games and he’s missed the last three. He’s alternated from starting to coming off the bench and he is a critical player for the Raptors if they want to ultimately make the playoffs. This is Trent’s second full season with the Raptors after being traded at the deadline by the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season Trent has been averaging 17.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field. 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In terms of sample size and minutes in the rotation, Trent is the Raptors best three-point shooter.

The Raptors are currently 37-38 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are essentially tied with the Atlanta Hawks an three and half games back of the Heat and Brooklyn Nets for sixth and avoiding the play-in altogether.